Woman’s death case: Husband, in-laws get two more days in police custody

PUNE: The Swargate police have seized 35 tolas of gold and silver jewellery, mobile phones belonging to the 34-year-old woman who allegedly died by suicide, her husband Akshay Zambre, 35, and father-in-law Arvind Zambre, 65, and CCTV footage from the family’s residence in Mukundnagar as part of the investigation into the alleged dowry harassment and suicide case. Court extended the police custody of Akshay, mother-in-law Mangal Zambre, 58, and Arvind by two days after they were produced following the expiry of earlier police custody on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Police informed the court on Saturday that another 15 tolas of gold jewellery remained to be recovered. Investigators suspect that the jewellery may be in the possession of the woman’s sister-in-law, Akshata Zambre-Nimhan, who is absconding.

The court extended the police custody of Akshay, mother-in-law Mangal Zambre, 58, and Arvind by two days after they were produced following the expiry of earlier police custody on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman was allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband and in-laws over demands for money and gold from her parental family. Investigators are probing whether the alleged sustained harassment drove her to die by suicide.

Public prosecutor Bhagyashree Dagle-Sancheti, along with advocates Pushkar Patil and Ruturaj Pasalkar, representing the complainant, argued that further custodial interrogation was necessary to investigate the alleged dowry demands, trace the remaining jewellery and examine electronic evidence.

The prosecution told the court that the mobile phone allegedly used by Mangal to demand money and jewellery from the woman was yet to be recovered. Investigators are also examining whether the accused purchased any movable or immovable property using money and jewellery allegedly received as dowry during the marriage.

Meanwhile, Akshata Zambre-Nimhan, who has been named as an accused and remains absconding, has filed an anticipatory bail application before the court.