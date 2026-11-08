Chinmayi Sripaada reveals she learnt Ramayana song Judi Jodi just an hour before performing live on stage, says improvisations take time

The audio launch event for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 was held in Chennai. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada performed the wedding song Judi Jodi from the film, leaving fans impressed. Shreya Ghoshal performed the Hindi version which was used for the film. After Chinmayi's version was released, it sparked a debate over Shreya Ghoshal's studio recording and Chinmayi Sripaada's live rendition. Chinmayi Sripaada debuted the song Judi Jodi from Ramayana in Chennai.

What Chinmayi said Now, Chinmayi has revealed how she challenged herself live with the song on stage. Taking to X on Saturday, Chinmayi shared, “I did learn this with probably an hour or so to give before going on stage and I am glad I had the opportunity. It is nice to be challenged instead of getting into comfort zones of having hours to know a song enough to play with the words, the tune. Am I still a student eager, sincere enough to do what I should as a professional as well? Deliver even if it is not perfect for me?”

She went on to add, “I am hyper critical of my singing in an acidic, corrosive way. I am perhaps the worst cursing critic of myself - that voice plays in my head whilst I am singing. Perhaps it is my mother’s voice that rarely if never, praised me because she wanted to keep me grounded. Perhaps the sole reason I have a massive imposter syndrome and dont think its ever going to change. Maybe that’s necessary for who I am as a singer, maybe not. I'll never know.”

The singer went on to share that even with 25 years of being a professional singer, it doesn't make her any more confident than the first time. “Improvisations, to me, needs time to become friends with the song. Maybe next time I would sing it differently maybe I wont. But all that I know- I love singing. And thats all that matters,” she concluded.