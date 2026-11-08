Chinmayi Sripaada reveals she learnt Ramayana song Judi Jodi just an hour before performing live on stage, says improvisations take time
The song, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, captures the wedding celebrations of Lord Rama and Sita, including the varmala ceremony in Ramayana: Part 1.
The audio launch event for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 was held in Chennai. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada performed the wedding song Judi Jodi from the film, leaving fans impressed. Shreya Ghoshal performed the Hindi version which was used for the film. After Chinmayi's version was released, it sparked a debate over Shreya Ghoshal's studio recording and Chinmayi Sripaada's live rendition.
What Chinmayi said
Now, Chinmayi has revealed how she challenged herself live with the song on stage. Taking to X on Saturday, Chinmayi shared, “I did learn this with probably an hour or so to give before going on stage and I am glad I had the opportunity. It is nice to be challenged instead of getting into comfort zones of having hours to know a song enough to play with the words, the tune. Am I still a student eager, sincere enough to do what I should as a professional as well? Deliver even if it is not perfect for me?”
She went on to add, “I am hyper critical of my singing in an acidic, corrosive way. I am perhaps the worst cursing critic of myself - that voice plays in my head whilst I am singing. Perhaps it is my mother’s voice that rarely if never, praised me because she wanted to keep me grounded. Perhaps the sole reason I have a massive imposter syndrome and dont think its ever going to change. Maybe that’s necessary for who I am as a singer, maybe not. I'll never know.”
The singer went on to share that even with 25 years of being a professional singer, it doesn't make her any more confident than the first time. “Improvisations, to me, needs time to become friends with the song. Maybe next time I would sing it differently maybe I wont. But all that I know- I love singing. And thats all that matters,” she concluded.
This is not the first time AR Rahman roped in Chinmayi to perform a song originally sung by another singer for the film. Her rendition of Muththa Mazhai at the Thug Life event last year remains memorable. Dhee sang it for the film, though Chinmayi’s version still remains widely loved.
About Ramayana
Judi Jodi captures the wedding celebrations of Lord Rama and Sita, including the varmala ceremony. It has been released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Shreya Ghoshal has sung the Hindi version.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The two-part epic is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, with the second installment planned for Diwali 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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