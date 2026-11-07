After his post-credit reveal as Lord Hanuman, Sunny Deol reviews Ramayana Part 1 and says it is better than many Hollywood films

Ramayana Part 1, also titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, released in theatres in November 5. Viewers who have seen the film were treated with one of its biggest reveals in the post-credit scene. It is Sunny Deol who makes an appearance as Lord Hanuman in the closing moments. The actor makes his appearance in a post-credit scene, offering a first glimpse of his character and setting up his role in the second installment. Sunny Deol poses at the special screening of Ramayana: Part 1 in Mumbai. (ANI Photo) (Sunil Khandare)

On Saturday, Sunny took to Instagram to share his review of the film and urged every Hindustani to support it. He said, “I just watched Ramayana. I really, really liked it. I urge each and every Hindustani to watch it. This film is not less than any Hollywood film. But I would say it is better than them. The special effects truly transport the viewer to that time. It is my request to all of you and tell you to go and watch it.”