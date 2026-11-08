UFC CEO Dana White declined Trump's White House press secretary offer: Report

The US president also suggested that White bring along six current and former UFC fighters as assistants, sharing their photographs in the post. Among those named were Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes.

Trump, on Truth Social, described White as a “violent fighter and warrior” and asked him to take up the position. “We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Trump wrote, adding that White would be a press secretary “like none other”.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday offered Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White the position of White House press secretary, but the 57-year-old declined the proposal, according to a CNN report citing a source familiar with the matter.

Which UFC fighters did Trump suggest could assist Dana White at the White House?

Which UFC fighters did Trump suggest could assist Dana White at the White House?

Why did Trump ask Dana White to become White House press secretary?

Why did Trump ask Dana White to become White House press secretary?

White turned down the offer, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. A White House aide also suggested that Trump was joking about the proposal.

However, Dana White later told reporters he would travel to Washington, DC, on Monday to meet with Trump.

White House press secretary position remains vacant The White House press secretary position fell vacant after Karoline Leavitt left the administration in August. Leavitt, who held the post for around 18 months, said she wanted to spend more time with her young family. She has since joined Fox News as a contributor.

Her replacement, Katie Zacharia, lasted less than a week in the position. Her exit came after a difficult first press briefing, making her tenure the shortest in the history of the role.

The search for a new press secretary comes at a challenging time for the Trump administration, with Democrats having secured majorities in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections and promising investigations into the administration.

Dana White says he will meet Trump on Monday White was in London for a boxing event when he was asked about Trump's social media announcement at a news conference on Saturday. He said he planned to fly to Washington and meet the president on Monday, as per news agency AP.

“I'm sure I'll have more to talk about after that,” White said. Asked how he would balance the potential White House position with his existing responsibilities in the fighting industry, White said, “Yeah, I got a lot of jobs already.”

Before the news conference, the UFC chief also shared Trump's post on Instagram, alongside an image of himself standing behind the podium in the White House press briefing room. The image carried the words “On to the next chapter”.