Women candidates challenge height criteria for firefighter post in PMC

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 26, 2023 10:13 PM IST

Total 15 women qualified in the written exam, but 11 failed in the mandatory 162 cm height criteria. Four of these applicants challenged the eligibility condition, says official

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) first initiative to recruit women for firefighter posts has run into rough weather with four candidates approaching the court over mandatory height criteria.

PMC had invited women to apply for the post of firefighter after the introduction of the new policy as per women reservation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Ravindra Binwade, PMC additional municipal commissioner, said, “Total 15 women qualified in the written exam, but 11 failed in the mandatory 162 cm height criteria. Four of these applicants challenged the eligibility condition.”

PMC had invited women to apply for the post of firefighter after the introduction of the new policy as per women reservation.

Binwade said that the court has directed them to continue the physical examination and will give its decision later.

Sachin Itape, PMC general administration officer, said, “The height criteria is decided by the state government and it is the same for men and women. Though we are yet to receive the court’s order, our advocate said that the court asked us to complete the ongoing physical tests and it would give final orders soon.”

A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “PMC cannot decide the height criteria and it was clearly mentioned in the published advertisement. The court and the state government will take a decision on it.”

Meanwhile, PMC plans to fill 200 firefighter posts, including men and women.

