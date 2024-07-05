Women throng Setu Kendras for Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, farm & MNREGA work affected

With women across the state thronging ‘Setu Suvidha Kendras’ to avail the benefits of the state government’s (chief minister’s) ‘Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana (scheme)’, farm- and MNREGA- work is now witnessing a shortage of manpower. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government this week extended the application deadline from July 15 to August 31, anticipating a large number of applications for the scheme that offers women a monthly allowance of ₹1,500. Women in the age group of 21 to 60 years eligible for the ‘Majhi Laadki Bahin’ scheme will receive ₹ 1,500 per month from the government. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Large crowds were seen since Tuesday in the rural parts of Pune, Solapur, Malegaon, Buldhana, Sambhajinagar, and Nandurbar. Women in the age group of 21 to 60 years eligible for the ‘Majhi Laadki Bahin’ scheme will receive ₹1,500 per month from the government. The state government began this scheme on Monday, 1 July 2024.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar made several announcements in the interim budget, including the chief minister’s Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana. The scheme will give women ₹1,500 per month. There are certain eligibility criteria for this scheme, which have been changed. Originally, a domicile certificate was required for eligibility. Now, if a woman does not have a domicile certificate, she can use a ration card/voter identity card/school leaving certificate/birth certificate.

Originally, the application period was from July 1, 2024, to July 15, 2024. Now, the application period has been extended for two months, and women can apply till August 31, 2024. Women who apply by August 31, 2024 will receive the financial benefit of ₹1,500 rupees per month starting from July 1, 2024.

In the early hours of the morning, women gathered at the tehsil and talathi offices in Pune to register for the chief minister’s Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana announced by the state government. To avail the benefits of this scheme, an income certificate from the tehsildar is essential. Women are flocking to these offices to obtain income certificates. The scheme’s application period is from July 1, 2024, to July 15, 2024, so eligible women are busy gathering the necessary documents.

Baban Marne from Khopi Khed Shivapur said, “Due to good rain, sowing work has started in many places. I take on sowing work from the nearby villages every year. I have about 12 to 13 women and four to five men. The fields are ready for sowing, but the women are not coming because they are collecting documents for the scheme.”

Anita Shinde, a woman labourer from Kasurdi village of Bhor taluka, said, “We get ₹400 to 500 a day for sowing work but it’s not a year-round job so we don’t get paid every month. With the Ladki Bahin Yojana, we get a fixed amount every month. So, I’m collecting documents and leaving the sowing work.”

Bharti Kadu, a farm labourer from Digrus village in Beed, said, “We need to go to the taluka office to get the resident certificate, income certificate, and other documents. I’ve been going for the last two days, but the tehsildar’s office is very crowded. They were asking for money. I have two children, and it takes one-and-a-half hours to submit the application.”

Nirmala More, a woman from Savard village in Chiplun, said, “We’re planting paddy in Konkan, which earns some money. My husband doesn’t work, and we have a young daughter. I came to Chiplun by bus, but because of the crowd, I haven’t received the income certificate yet. The officer said it will take two or three days because the server is down.”

Maya Kamble from Morale village in Sangli, said, “Women are fleeing in many places. Government employees are asking for two to three rupees per affidavit. We can’t afford it. I came to my village Morale from Mumbai after my husband passed away. I applied for a ration card, but I don’t think I’ll get it in time. The government should start temporary centres in the village so women can get all the papers on time.”

Husbands also helping wives get benefits of scheme

Manisha Akojkar, a daily wage earner in Ulewadi village of Solapur taluka, said, “The government has extended the deadline, but many still don’t have the necessary documents. Today, I learned what resident registration is and what it is used for. My husband and I earn two thousand rupees a month from labour work. We also have my in-laws and two children at home. It seems the money will be received permanently.”

Meanwhile, Fadnavis urged all the women not to trust any agents. He was speaking in the assembly on Wednesday. “Report any agents you encounter. A government employee in Amravati caused problems and was fired and suspended on Monday. The state government is also considering sacking him. The state government plans to pay ₹50 per form to the setu office or Anganwadi workers. If the Setu Kendra charges any money, their centre will be shut down. We aim to implement the Laadki Bahin Yojana transparently,” Fadnavis said.