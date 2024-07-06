Work commences on PCMC-Nigdi Metro stretch, piers being set up near Bhakti-Shakti Chowk

The foundation work for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi Metro stretch of the Pune Metro has commenced Saturday with the casting of pier number 512 at Annabhau Sathe PMPML bus stop near Bhakti-Shakti Chowk. The project, expected to be completed in 130 weeks, will include four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti-Shakti, with the viaduct comprising 1181 segments and 151 spans. (HT PHOTO)

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has been awarded the contract for the 4.519 km elevated viaduct from Pimpri Chinchwad to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti) on the North-South Corridor of the Pune Metro Rail Project, costing ₹339 crore.

The project, expected to be completed in 130 weeks, will include four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti-Shakti, with the viaduct comprising 1181 segments and 151 spans.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), said, “A timeline of 130 weeks has been scheduled to complete the work, and Pune Metro has made the necessary arrangements to ensure the project is completed within the specified timeframe.”

This extension, a continuation of corridor-1 of Pune Metro Phase-1, aims to boost public transport usage and ridership.

Located in the industrialised PCMC area, known as “India’s Motor City,” the line will serve various needs.

The extension line will connect to commercial, residential, industrial, and religious places, and integrate with Chinchwad railway station.

Akurdi station will serve residential, educational, and industrial areas. Nigdi and Bhakti-Shakti stations will cater to residential, entertainment, and religious places, and will also connect with the city bus depot, linking semi-urban areas like Dehu, Chikhali, Talegaon, and Vadgaon.