Workshop on ‘Women’s safety and scholarship’ held at SPPU

On Friday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and department of higher and technical education, Government of Maharashtra, jointly organised a workshop on ‘Women’s safety and scholarship’ in the new auditorium of the university’s Iravati Karve Sociology Complex. The aim of the workshop was to create awareness among students in higher educational institutes and hostels of the state about women’s safety laws and education. The educational institutions should also follow the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) related to women’s safety, speakers said. (HT PHOTO)

SPPU chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi inaugurated the workshop in the presence of vice-chancellor Parag Kalkar; director of higher and technical education department Shailendra Deolankar; director of technical education Vinod Mohitkar; Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar; senior advocate S K Jain; members of the management council and SPPU senate; and principals, teachers and non-teaching staff of the educational institutes and colleges affiliated to the SPPU.

“Students need a fearless and open environment to move freely in the academic environment,” said principal secretary of the higher and technical education department, Vikas Chandra Rastogi, during the inauguration of the workshop. He appealed to institutions to create such an environment for their students.

“With the help of modern technology, it is necessary to have all the facilities in the institution from the point of view of women’s safety and when some untoward incident occurs, the information about the mechanism available to get a complaint or help should be prominently displayed in the educational institutions. The educational institutions should also follow the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) related to women’s safety,” Rastogi said.

Deolankar said, “While implementing the NEP 2024-25, the issue of women’s safety is an important factor. Maharashtra is the state with the highest number of students after the state of Uttar Pradesh.”