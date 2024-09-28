World Rabies Day: Pune civic body initiates mass immunisation of canines

In a step towards elimination of dog-mediated rabies the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched a special immunisation drive for canines in the city on Saturday, officials said. A special campaign will be conducted between September 28 – October 12 across the city. A team of 60 assistants along with veterinary doctors have been appointed for the on-the-spot immunisation of dogs. As per officials, both pet and stray canines will be immunised during the drive. As per officials on day one of the drive, as many as 650 canines were immunised with anti-rabies vaccine. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, informed the target is to immunise at least 15,000 dogs during the drive.

“The stray canines will be vaccinated and with the help of animal lovers, they will be observed in their habitat. The staff will also immunize pet dogs at citizens’ request during the ongoing drive in that respective area. This will be done free of cost by the PMC,” she said.

The vaccination campaign will be conducted in all fifteen wards of Pune city. Volunteers, NGOs and local feeders will also participate in the drive.

Dr Funde added, “In a month around 700 to 800 stray dogs are vaccinated by PMC but for the drive the target has been set to vaccinate as many as 1,000 canines every day. Stray dogs are vaccinated for rabies during the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. Besides, when dog bite complaints are received the respective dog and other strays in the area are also vaccinated,” she said.