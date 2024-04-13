Worms, insects found in nutritional supplements given to women

Worms and insects were allegedly found in the nutritional supplement food provided to expecting mothers in Amble Village of Shirur Tehsil. The incident happened on Friday evening when an expecting mother allegedly found worms in jaggery and insects in the cashew provided under the supplement programme. The Zilla Parishad Pune has launched a probe in this regard, the officials said. The Zilla Parishad Pune has launched a probe in this regard, the officials said. (HT PHOTO)

The Zilla Parishad Pune, for the past five years, has provided nutritional supplement food to expecting mothers and new mothers of scheduled class under the nutritional support scheme. Around 400 women every month in the district get 9 kilograms of supplementary food which includes, almonds, cashews, coconut, desi ghee, and jaggery amongst other items.

As per the officials, all these items are given in a packet to the beneficiary and distributed through Anganwadis. On Friday the woman was given the pack and when she opened it, she claimed to have found worms in jaggery and insects in cashews, the officials informed.

Nirmala Chobhe, project officer of Shirur Tehsil, said, “We met the woman and checked the nutritional supplement food items given to her. The samples of the items have been taken and sent to the government laboratory for analysis. Further action will be taken after the reports are received.”

Shirur MP, Amol Kolhe accused the government of laxity and claimed they are only focusing on winning the elections. He further questioned the government, saying, “Exactly whose nutrition is going on? Is it pregnant women or contractors, who are friends of rulers?” alleging the government of giving contracts to their favourites.

Kolhe said, “Instead of nurturing the pregnant mothers and the babies, the contractors close to the rulers are being nurtured. The Guardian Minister should take action against the contractors who pick up outdated goods from the market at a low price and sell them at a high price.”

Jamsing Girase, deputy CEO, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Zilla Parishad, Pune, said, “We have launched a probe in this regard and issued a circular to all respective officers. The staff is being asked to check the stock and quality of food items received from the supplier. The food supplement should be distributed only if they are satisfied with the quality of it. In case of any doubt about the quality they can send the samples to us which will be checked at the laboratory.”