Wrestler arrested for murder of auto driver in Pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a wrestler for the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver on Sunday, said police officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police officials, accused has been identified as Amit Kambale. He is a wrestler and used to train boys for various wrestling competitions in his institute located at Ranwadi in Aundh.

As per officials, on Sunday evening, the victim identified as Alim Sheikh, parked his auto-rickshaw along the road in Ganesh Nagar area of Dapodi and went to a security office. When Sheikh returned, he found that the accused along with a lady were sitting in his auto rickshaw. When Sheikh asked them to get out of his auto, there were heated arguments in between Kambale and Sheikh.

The matter escalated further and the accused abused and thrashed Sheikh. When Sheikh tried to resist Kambale, he suddenly picked up a paver block and hit him on the head. In this incident, Sheikh was injured seriously and died due to head injuries, said police.

Bhaskar Jadhav, senior police inspector at Bhosari police station said, “Accused Kambale was under the influence of alcohol and due to heated arguments in between them, he lost his temper and hit Sheikh with a paver block. We have arrested Kamble under murder charges.’’

A case has been registered at Bhosari police station and further investigation is underway.