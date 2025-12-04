Pune: X-mas-themed science workshop at SPPU

The Centre for Science Education and Communication (CSEC) at Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced today an innovative two-day hands-on science workshop titled “Santa’s Science Lab.” The programme, scheduled for December 2025, aims to blend the festive spirit of Christmas with the excitement of scientific discovery, offering students a rare opportunity to engage in practical experiments across chemistry, physics and electronics.

The workshop has been designed to introduce students to the thrill of scientific exploration through direct, experiment-based learning. On the 1st day, December 26, students from Classes 6 to 10 will participate in a series of winter-themed chemistry sessions. These include creating instant artificial snow using polymer science, observing colour-changing chemical reactions inspired by Christmas lights, and growing their own sparkling snowflakes through crystallisation experiments.

Organisers say “the activities are meant to make chemistry both enjoyable and accessible, while deepening young learners’ understanding of scientific processes”

The 2nd day, December 27, is open to students from Class 6 onwards and focuses on physics and electronics. Participants will explore the internal functioning of a CPU, learning how millions of transistors work together to process information. A guided workshop will allow them to dismantle a computer CPU, identify and understand its critical components, and reassemble the system themselves. The session will also explain how circuits and transistors deliver logic and power to the devices used in daily life, offering students valuable exposure to modern electronic systems.

The workshop will be held at the Centre for Science Education and Communication on the SPPU campus, from 10.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. The fee is ₹350 per day, and registrations can be completed through the university’s event portal. For queries, participants may contact the organisers via email at scpsppu@gmail.com or by phone or 8550963345.

CSEC has appealed to students with a keen interest in science, technology and hands-on experimentation to enrol at the earliest. With its Christmas-themed approach and immersive practical sessions, the “Santa’s Science Lab” workshop promises to offer a memorable, inspiring and educational holiday experience to young science enthusiasts.