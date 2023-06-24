Yerawada Central Jail dials smart card call facility for inmates

The Yerawada Central Prison on Friday replaced its old coin box phone with a new, smart card-based “inmate calling facility” wherein prisoners lodged inside different jail barracks can call their near and dear ones. The 24x7 calling facility will be operated on a pilot basis for the next couple of months before being extended to other prisons in the state. The calls would be recorded by the jail department to prevent untoward incidents and misuse/abuse of the facility. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Among the reasons for the introduction of the new system are that coin boxes have become obsolete with less expert hands in the market to carry out repairs. Also, the prisoners lodged in high security and isolated barracks/cells have to be taken to the coin box facility area, posing a serious risk inside the jail campus.

While some jail superintendents had proposed the provision of mobile phone facilities to prisoners, additional director general (ADG) of police and inspector general (prisons and correctional services), Amitabh Gupta, advised the state home department to grant permission to start the new facility inside prisons and it was granted by the state government.

According to the new arrangement, Allen Group L69, a Tamil Nadu-based company, has built the infrastructure and installed 40 calling booths inside the jail campus. Prisoners with smart cards can access the facility thrice every month wherein they can communicate with their loved ones for 10 minutes subject to the condition that they provide in advance three phone numbers to the jail department to feed into the smart phone calling software system.

The calls would be recorded by the jail department to prevent untoward incidents and misuse/abuse of the facility.

“All the phone calls will be recorded with prisoner’s consent and those who do not give their consent will not be given the facility,” said ADG Gupta. He said the facility will be implemented across Maharashtra in the next couple of months.

“We have installed 40 booths and certain categories of prisoners have been excluded from using the facility. The facility is the need of the hour as it will help inmates connect with families. Talking to family members help improve the mental health of inmates. They can also talk to lawyers on case updates,” ADG Gupta said.

Maharashtra currently has 60 jails which can collectively house a total of 24,722 prisoners. However, there are 41,191 prisoners lodged in various state prisons in excess of sanctioned capacity.

Yerawada Central Prison carries historical significance as it was constructed in 1871 during the British era. It is the largest prison in the state and one of the largest in South Asia with various barracks, security zones and an open jail. A number of prominent personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu, Subhash Chandra Bose and the Chapekar Brothers have been imprisoned here during India’s struggle for independence.