Pune News / Yerawada police solve two-year-old murder case
pune news

Yerawada police solve two-year-old murder case

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 09:33 PM IST

On Wednesday, the Yerawada police solved a murder which took place under their jurisdiction two years ago, over a petty issue of money for buying liquor.

The accused have been identified as Kunal Kisan Jadhav and Rakesh Bhise alias Gandhya, and the victim has been identified as Deva Rathi Brahmasheel.

According to the investigator, the body of an unidentified person was recovered by the police behind Don Bosco School on May 25, 2019, and a murder case was lodged at Yerawada police station.

During the investigation, police naik Amjad Shaikh received information that this crime was committed by the duo, who were then traced and taken into custody.

Their custodial interrogation led to the revelation that the murder took place as the victim did not give them money to buy alcohol.

Senior police inspector Yunus Shaikh, police inspector Ajay Waghmare and their staffers assisted the police team in their investigation.

