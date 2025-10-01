Yerawada to Katraj tunnel not possible: Municipal commissioner

PUNE: Pune Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday clarified that the Yerawada –Katraj tunnel proposed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is not feasible, citing both financial and technical constraints. Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said that Yerawada –Katraj tunnel proposed by PMRDA is not feasible, citing both financial and technical constraints. (HT FILE)

Earlier in March, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis approved PMRDA’s annual budget of ₹4,503 crore, which included a ₹400-crore proposal to construct a twin tunnel linking Yerawada in the north to Katraj in the south. The project was pitched as a measure to ease congestion on key arterial roads and provide a faster cross-city connection.

However, Ram dismissed the proposal as economically unviable. “The project envisaged two tunnels for both directions, with multiple entry and exit points along the route. But each entry and exit would require creating an additional lane on the existing roads. This is not feasible given the space constraints,” he said. Yerawada –Katraj corridor already has an underground Metro tunnel.

The commissioner also questioned the financial viability of the tunnel. “The cost involved in land acquisition and construction is disproportionate to the benefits. Even with new tunnelling technology, it is not possible to accommodate the required infrastructure without severely impacting the city’s existing road network,” he added.

Since the proposed alignment falls within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, the civic body’s opposition makes it unlikely for the project to move forward. Officials indicated that the state government and PMRDA may now have to rework the proposal or explore alternative solutions.

PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase said, “PMRDA had appointed a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for the project. Three firms expressed interest, and one was selected. The consultant will provide detailed inputs, including feasibility, entry and exit points, project cost, and technical aspects. Once the report is submitted, a decision will be taken based on its findings.”

The Yerawada –Katraj corridor is among the busiest stretches in the city, connecting the eastern and southern parts of Pune through heavily congested routes such as Swargate, Camp, and Hadapsar. Urban planners have long argued for mass transit solutions and better ring-road connectivity rather than costly tunnelling projects within the dense city limits.