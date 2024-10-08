Menu Explore
Yoga is a symphony of mind, body and spirit: Justice Bhushan Gavai

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Justice Bhushan R Gavai called yoga a symphony of mind, body, and spirit, highlighting its role in social justice at a national conclave in Lonavla.

Supreme Court Justice Bhushan R Gavai said yoga is a symphony of the mind, body, and spirit while also being a powerful tool for social justice. Justice Gavai was speaking at the national conclave of the Yoga Research and Education Institute, Kaivalyadham, held at its campus in Lonavla, on Saturday.

Supreme Court Justice Bhushan R Gavai said yoga is a symphony of the mind, body, and spirit while also being a powerful tool for social justice. (HT PHOTO)
Supreme Court Justice Bhushan R Gavai said yoga is a symphony of the mind, body, and spirit while also being a powerful tool for social justice. (HT PHOTO)

“Yoga is a symphony of the mind, body, and spirit. It is also a powerful tool for social justice and cultural understanding,” said Justice Gavai.

Justice Ramesh Dhanuka, former Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary of Ayush; and Justice Dr S Radhakrishnan were also present at the event.

The conclave focused on yoga’s role in promoting holistic well-being and cultural unity.

