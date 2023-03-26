Your Space: Make Pune city fit for urban living, residents urge PMC

Pune municipal commissioner and administrator Vikram Kumar presented the annual budget for the 2023-24 this week. Residents share expectations regarding roads or other civic amenities that should be included in the yearly projects. Pune municipal commissioner and administrator Vikram Kumar presented the annual budget for the 2023-24 this week. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Make the city fit for urban living

Upgrade public transport facilities

The city has grown in size and population over the last decade. The pathetic scenario of Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) lack of traffic enforcement and planning makes it difficult for residents to commute on roads. Residents have no choice but to travel on their own due to the poor quality of public transportation.

Manasi Inamdar

Police vigilance needed

With the growth of IT sector and educational institutions in the city, maintaining a low crime rate has become a challenge for cops. The constant influx of aspiring students, industrial workers and others has resulted in rise in population and crime incidents. City police need to form flying squads and patrolling teams to curb the menace.

Sonali Joshi

The quality of life in the city has become worse. Water shortage, bad roads, errant electric supply, traffic jams among other things have brought down Pune’s liveability scenario. With the budget, the municipal commissioner should have ensured that the city is fit for urban living. This requires making budgetary provisions for these issues, and ensuring that they are resolved.

Karan Sarda

Focus on health

If the two years of the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that health is important. Considering this, there should be more budgetary provision for health facilities. The municipal corporation must encourage construction of more yoga centres, and have awareness programmes related to lifestyle-related diseases.

Chirag Jain

Focus on civic-centric projects

The municipal budget should cover funds for civic-centric projects. Residents face issues like poor public transport, bad roads, ineffective medical facilities, and inadequate water supply. Every taxpayer expects better civic facilities. PMC should also take steps to clear roads and footpaths of hawker encroachment and parked vehicle.

Swati Godbole

Have adequate civic staff

With the city experiencing a high rate of population growth over the years and merger of many villages, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is overburdened to manage the daily functioning of the vast municipality. The civic chief should have allocated adequate fund in the budget to have enough staff to run the various offices effectively for residents’ benefit.