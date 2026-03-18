Youth beaten to death in Pune over suspected pigeon theft, four arrested

A 19-year-old youth was beaten to death in Wanowrie early Wednesday morning after being suspected of trying to steal pigeons. Police arrested four individuals in connection with the murder. Based on the complaint, Wanowrie police registered a case under sections 103(1), 189(2), 191(2), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, pertaining to murder, unlawful assembly and rioting. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Rupesh Shinde, 19, a resident of Moshi in Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to police, Rupesh and his friend Ajay Tingre, 20, had gone out on a motorcycle late at night. The incident occurred between 2:30 am and 3 am while they were returning home.

As per a complaint filed by Rupesh’s father, Dhanraj Shinde, 45, the duo had stopped near Shankar Math in Hadapsar before heading towards an open space near a canal where pigeon boxes were kept.

Police said the two youths tried to leave the spot after dogs began barking, but were chased by a group of local men who suspected them of attempting to steal pigeons. During the chase, Rupesh fell near the main road.

The accused allegedly caught hold of him and assaulted him with fists and sticks, causing severe injuries. His family alleged that his hands and legs were tied and that the group brutally beat him.

Police said the accused later took Rupesh to a nearby hospital and claimed he had been injured in an accident. Meanwhile, his friend managed to escape and informed the family about the assault around 9 am.

Based on the complaint, Wanowrie police registered a case under sections 103(1), 189(2), 191(2), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, pertaining to murder, unlawful assembly and rioting.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone V) Rajlaxmi Shivankar said, “Four accused — Gaurav Maji, Sachin Maji, Monu Maji and Bunty Maji — have been arrested so far. Further investigation is underway.”

Police said efforts are underway to establish the exact sequence of events and ascertain if more people were involved in the incident.