Youth beaten up for using online commerce application

The Baner police have booked three persons identified as Ajay, Sumit Shinde and Ranjit for brutally assaulting Shivraj Ramkisan Lavhale, 20, on May 31 when the latter was using a quick commerce online application. The accused threatened the complainant from taking orders from the app and physically assaulted him with iron rods. Lavhale’s mother was also beaten up when she tried to intervene. The police lodged an FIR on June 1 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 118(1),1 15(2), 352,3(5) against the accused. No arrests have been made so far.

