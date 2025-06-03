Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Youth beaten up for using online commerce application

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 03, 2025 07:22 AM IST

The police lodged an FIR on June 1 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 118(1),1 15(2), 352,3(5) against the accused. No arrests have been made so far

The Baner police have booked three persons identified as Ajay, Sumit Shinde and Ranjit for brutally assaulting Shivraj Ramkisan Lavhale, 20, on May 31 when the latter was using a quick commerce online application. The accused threatened the complainant from taking orders from the app and physically assaulted him with iron rods. Lavhale’s mother was also beaten up when she tried to intervene. The police lodged an FIR on June 1 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 118(1),1 15(2), 352,3(5) against the accused. No arrests have been made so far.

The Baner police have booked three persons identified as Ajay, Sumit Shinde and Ranjit for brutally assaulting Shivraj Ramkisan Lavhale, 20, on May 31 when the latter was using a quick commerce online application. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Baner police have booked three persons identified as Ajay, Sumit Shinde and Ranjit for brutally assaulting Shivraj Ramkisan Lavhale, 20, on May 31 when the latter was using a quick commerce online application. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

News / Cities / Pune / Youth beaten up for using online commerce application
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On