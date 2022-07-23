Home / Cities / Pune News / Youth booked for raping 17-year-old he befriended on social media
Youth booked for raping 17-year-old he befriended on social media

The incident took place nine months ago and the first information report (FIR) was lodged on July 21. The victim’s mother has lodged a complaint in the case
The police have lodged the FIR under IPC 376 (rape). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Khadak Police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a seventeen-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The incident took place nine months ago and the first information report (FIR) was lodged on July 21. The victim’s mother has lodged a complaint in the case.

According to the complaint, the accused met the victim on social media after which they developed a love relationship and he later sexually exploited the teenager under the pretext of marriage.

The police have lodged the FIR under IPC 376 (rape).

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
