close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Youth booked for raping minor cousin

Youth booked for raping minor cousin

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2023 08:10 AM IST

The police have filed a case against an 18-year-old boy for raping his 15-year-old cousin in Hadapsar

Pune: The police on Friday have filed a case against an 18-year-old boy for raping his 15-year-old cousin in Hadapsar when he visited her house during the Ganesh festival.

The police have filed a case against an 18-year-old boy for raping his 15-year-old cousin in Hadapsar. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The police have filed a case against an 18-year-old boy for raping his 15-year-old cousin in Hadapsar. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident happened at around 2 pm on September 25.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the police, the accused and his mother had visited the survivor’s family in Pune. He sexually assaulted the minor when no one was at home and threatened her.

Later, the survivor told her parents and a police complaint was filed against the accused.

Hadapsar police station on Friday filed a case under Sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4, 8, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out