Youth booked under POCSO Act for raping minor 

As per the FIR lodged on June 26, the accused befriended the girl on Instagram and later met her at Uttamnagar. He asked her to accompany him on his bike, took her to a lodge where he allegedly raped her and filmed the act on his mobile.

A week later, the accused took her to the lodge for the second time and raped her. The accused threatened her with dire consequences, demanding cash and gold from her. He took ₹8,000 from the victim and issued threats.

Fed up with the blackmailing threats and harassment, the girl mustered up courage and an FIR was lodged against the accused. Police Station In-charge Mohan Khandare said a case under IPC sections 376(2), 506, 507 and POCSO act has been lodged against the accused. No arrests have been made so far.