News / Cities / Pune News / Youth dies after accidentally consuming pesticide

Youth dies after accidentally consuming pesticide

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 10, 2024 10:40 PM IST

In order to control bed bugs in his servant’s room, he brought pesticide from the hotel to his room in a water bottle. Under the influence of alcohol he accidentally consumed pesticide

A 19-year-old youth died after allegedly accidentally consuming pesticide in a servant’s room at Balewadi High Street.

A case has been registered at Chaturshrungi police station under sections of 302, 120(b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The victim has been identified as Asib Mandal who hailed from West Bengal. The incident took place on October 24 and he died at a private hospital on October 29.

Police said the deceased’s father Luftar Mandal from West Bengal suspecting the deceased’s in-laws, registered an FIR against them at Ashok Nagar police station in 24 Pargana district of West Bengal. The zero FIR was transferred to Chaturshrungi police station for further investigation on January 9.

According to Pune police, Mandal was working at a restaurant at Balewadi High Street. In order to control bed bugs in his servant’s room, he brought pesticide from the hotel to his room in a water bottle.

Later under the influence of alcohol he accidentally consumed pesticide and died at the hospital.

A case has been registered at Chaturshrungi police station under sections of 302, 120(b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

