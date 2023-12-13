close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Youth drowns in pond at Tamhini Ghat

Youth drowns in pond at Tamhini Ghat

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Dec 14, 2023 05:40 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Viresh Loni, originally from Solapur, who came to Pune to pursue education

PUNE A 21-year-old youth drowned while swimming at Plus Valley in Tamhini Ghat on Tuesday, said officials.

A team of local police, along with a local trekkers group rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Viresh Loni, originally from Solapur, who came to Pune to pursue education.

Loni along with his friends went to Tamhini Ghat and near Plus Valley they ventured into a water pond. Loni unable to understand the depth of the water drowned.

A team of local police, along with a local trekkers group rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation.

Police said it was not an easy task as undulating terrain, and slopes created hurdles in their operations. After long efforts at around 9:15 pm, they recovered the dead body from the pond.

