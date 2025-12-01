Youth kills woman, then dies by suicide

A 27 years old man from Beed allegedly murdered his girlfriend before ending his own life in Pune. The incident was reported between Saturday 11 am to Sunday at 7:15 am at Sangamwadi Pune. The 27-year-old deceased was a resident of Sangamwadi Pune and originally hailing from Ashok Nagar, Beed. He was working as a MRI technician at a recognised hospital in Pune. He killed his 22-year-old friend. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, both were employed at a reputed hospital in Pune, where the youth worked as a lab technician and the woman as a nurse.

According to the police, the woman had been reported missing by her relatives. During the search operation, police found her body inside the man’s rented accommodation. the man’s body was later found near the Talegaon railway tracks, indicating that he died by suicide after committing the murder.

Preliminary investigation reveals injury marks on the woman’s nose and face, suggesting a possible assault before her death. Police suspect that the case is a combination of murder followed by suicide, likely stemming from personal disputes related to their relationship.

“Prima facie it seems that she was refused his marriage proposal and her marriage was decided with another guy. Angry with this , accused might have killed her and later died by suicide .” said police offcial from Yerwada police station.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the crime.

Police are also examining call records, CCTV footage, and statements from colleagues and relatives as part of the probe.

As per complaint has been filed at Yerwada police station against the accused Kale under section 103 of the BNS.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290