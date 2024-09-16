Zika was accidental finding amongst infected deceased: Death audit committee

The death audit committee (DAC) that investigated the five suspected Zika virus deaths reported in the city has found other underlying health conditions to be the cause, said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials on Sunday. PMC has reported five Zika deaths, including 76-year-old man from Warje, 72-year-old man from Kharadi, 68-year-old man from Kothrud, 78-year-old man from Baner and 95-year-old woman from Pashan who were undergoing treatment at private hospitals. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune city has reported 100 cases of Zika virus this year, with five suspected deaths due to the ZIKV virus infection. The deaths had caused panic amongst citizens given the large number of infected patients. PMC had submitted details of the suspected deceased patients to the committee to find the probable cause of death, said officials.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief, said the reports of DAC have been received and it is stated that Zika was not the reason behind the death. “The other underlying health conditions and morbidity amongst the deceased were the reasons behind the death. All the deceased were elderly and had multiple health issues,” she said.

PMC has reported five deaths, including 76-year-old man from Warje, 72-year-old man from Kharadi, 68-year-old man from Kothrud, 78-year-old man from Baner and 95-year-old woman from Pashan who were undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

As per PMC officials, the committee has submitted their report outlining the reasons for deaths of the Zika-infected patients in the city. Patients of higher age and with preexisting chronic health conditions are at an increased risk of fatal disease outcomes. Zika infection was an accidental finding in the case. ZIKV virus is not known to cause severe health issues in infected patients. The systematic evaluation of causes of death and pre-existing health conditions, clinical records and death certificates was done, said a senior doctor from PMC.

The Zika virus cases include 45 expecting mother. Of these, 40 are in pregnancy term of over 16 weeks. The anomaly scan reports of 33 pregnant women have tested normal.

Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains. The virus can be passed from a person before their symptoms start, while they have symptoms, and after their symptoms end. Zika virus in pregnant women can cause congenital microcephaly, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neurological complications, said officials.