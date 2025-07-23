Pune: Building on the success of its first cluster school in Panshet, the Pune zilla parishad on July 15 inaugurated its second model school in Wada village, located in Khed Taluka. The move marks a significant step towards strengthening rural education by improving infrastructure, and reducing student dropout rates. Zilla parishad launches second cluster school in Wada after Panshet model success

The Wada cluster school has been established by merging seven smaller schools in and around the village located within a two-kilometre radius. The schools, which earlier struggled with low student strength and inadequate facilities, have now been combined into a single, well-equipped institution catering to 128 students from Class 1 to Class 8, said officials on Tuesday.

The decision was approved during a meeting held at the Pune zilla parishad headquarters on July 1. District education officers and other officials who attended the session endorsed the plan to replicate the Panshet model in Wada. The model focuses on creating centralised educational facilities in rural belts where multiple small schools face challenges like lack of staff, poor infrastructure, and low enrolment.

As part of the initiative, additional teaching staff have been appointed and the new school building is equipped with better classrooms, learning materials, and modern teaching aids.

Gajanan Patil, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “In villages like Wada, some schools had very few students due to scattered hamlets. By bringing them together under one roof, we ensured better quality education. The cluster school approach will significantly enhance the academic and social development of students.”

Education officer Sanjay Naikade said, “The zilla parishad has arranged a dedicated school bus service supported through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.”