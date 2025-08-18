PUNE: Cracking the whip against illegal liquor brewing and other anti-social activities, especially along the riverfront development (RFD) corridor, zone 4 police stations in Pune launched an intensive surveillance operation using drone technology, resulting in the registration of as many as 16 FIRs against individuals involved in the illicit liquor trade and other unlawful activities. Zone 4 police launch intensive surveillance using drone, 16 FIRs registered

The operation is the first such deploying drone technology after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis provided a drone to the Pune police to enhance law enforcement capabilities in difficult-to-access regions. Conducted on August 16, the surveillance operation focused on river banks and hilly terrains in areas from Baner to Khadki, Kharadi, Wagholi and Loni Kalbhor, resulting in the seizure of 318 litres of country-made liquor valued at ₹36,735.

The operation was conducted under the directive of additional commissioner of police (eastern region) Manoj Patil, who instructed the zonal deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in charge of Mundhwa, Yerawada, Kalyaninagar, Khadki and Bund Garden to intensify patrolling efforts in the RFD corridor.

With 23 officers, 68 policemen, one smart surveillance van, and the drone, the operation combed interior riverbed zones particularly between Khadki and Mundhwa that are notoriously isolated and prone to illegal activity. The drone scanned and monitored hard-to-reach areas, drastically improving detection and enforcement reach.

After Hindustan Times recently uncovered serious security lapses along the RFD corridor, especially in isolated stretches near Yerawada and Bund Garden, both the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and city police began a coordinated initiative to boost public safety and surveillance across the zone.

The PMC’s electrical department committed to installing high-definition CCTV cameras, while the city police’s IT department committed to integrating the entire RFD stretch into an advanced surveillance network, including night-vision and high-definition monitoring to enable 24/7 oversight and swift response to criminal activity.

Patil said, “The drone-enabled operation not only reflects a tech-forward shift in city policing but also emphasises our firm stance against illegal brewing, drug abuse and public drinking.” Patil reiterated the police department’s commitment to ensuring that the RFD zone is safe and secure for citizens.