Pune rain havoc: Dead cannot be brought home, missing feared dead

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:36 IST

puneletters@htlive.com

PUNE Nandu Mandke, a resident from Padmavati’s Gururaj Housing society passed away early on Thursday morning at the Poona hospital from a brain haemorrhage. However, his family members could not bring the body home as the society was cut-off due to the overflow of water from the Ambha odil (stream), following a night of heavy rain.

The body was taken to Vaikuntha crematorium directly for the last rites.

A local resident who knows Mandke family, requesting anonymity, said, “The family is in a state of shock. However, their woes increased manifold due to the downpour on Wednesday night. The family could not bring the body home as the entire society was inundated.”

Saalim Shaikh, senior manager, Nvidia, who stays at Eisha Loreal Society at NIBM road went missing on Wednesday night.

His brother put out a WhatsApp message stating: “Saalim Shaikh, my brother has been missing for over 12 hours now. He was driving to Wanowrie when his car was swept away due to flood waters at the bridge near Ganga Satellite and Raheja Gardens. He was driving Honda Civic car. If anyone has more information or has seen anybody there at the spot then please contact emergency services and also the family members on their mobile numbers.”

Another professional Victor Sangale has been missing since Wednesday night.

His family members also released a WhatsApp message: “Victor Sangale our cousin has been missing for over 8 hours. He was driving to Wanowrie when his car was swept away due to flood waters at the bridge near Ganga Satellite and Raheja Gardens. He was driving a white Tata Tiago with license plate MH 12 RK 8732. If anyone has more information please inform the family members and or the emergency numbers.

PMC fire chief Prashant Ranpise said that the search was on with the help of NDRF to locate the missing persons.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 18:36 IST