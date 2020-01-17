Pune records 8.2 degrees celcius on Friday; lowest this winter

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 12:27 IST

PUNE: Pune woke up with a chill this morning with a low of 8.2 degrees celcius, the lowest temperature this winter.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum of 8.2 degrees celcius recorded on Friday bewtween 6am to 10 am was the lowest of the season. Tempratures had started dropping from Thursday itself and the residents had pulled out their woolens to ward of the icy cold wind early in the morning.

The city has been witnessing early-morning and late-evening chillS in the air and the conditions PREVAIL till the early hours of the next day. IMD officials confirmed that the temperature was 8.2 degree celcius on Friday from 6 to 10 am.

Bonfires could be seen at different places due to the falling temperatures.