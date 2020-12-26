Pune’s home farmers cultivate a taste for turmeric grown in their back-yards, terraces

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 18:54 IST

PUNE Turmeric has found a place in the Indian kitchen for centuries. Pune residents are now growing turmeric in their backyards.

Sujata Naphade, a home maker and resident of Pashan, and Nishika Patel, a homemaker and resident of Kondhwa, are two such “home farmers”.

Naphade, 44, has been growing turmeric in her backyard for four years, something that Patel is doing on her terrace.

“It’s all about the quality of the soil, the weather, and lots of patience. There are many criteria at play so just a technique won’t guarantee success as the major role here is played by unpredictable factors, like the rains,” said Naphade, who has also done her graduation in B-tech Agriculture.

Nahpade advises people to first learn about the soil required, depending on the area of cultivation and the seasonal weather.

According to her the best time to plant turmeric is in March or April. As turmeric does not have any seeds, one can buy fresh organic harvest in late December or January from a known market vendor or a farmer.

Growing turmeric is a long process that takes up to 10 months, but the harvest done even in a one-foot diameter pot or a “grow bag”, will reap a minimum of around 1-1.5kg of turmeric.

Depending on the soil, it will be enough to last a whole year of use for a small family.

To grow turmeric requires a one-by-one foot diametre pot, dry leaves, soil, and some kitchen waste, said Naphade.

One has to start by layering the soil and dry leaves alternatively. The top layer should be of the soil mixed with kitchen waste and any other organic manure.

The plant has to be watered every two-to-three days. Keep adding dry leaves every month to keep the fertility and quality of soil stable.

“I’ve always been interested in gardening as a child with my father. Now we don’t get chemical-free organic fruits and vegetables anymore. Wanting to eat natural, organic, seasonal food was a major reason for us to start growing our fruits and vegetables. And coming from an agricultural background solidified the base of the plan to grow our food at home,” she said.

“Another reason for us to continue this was to make sure we learn to teach our kids. The previous generations knew everything about farming and agriculture, but the future ones won’t know anything as we haven’t learned enough to teach them. Our kids won’t know anything about their food and well-being,” added Naphade.

Patel has been growing turmeric for three years on the terrace of her flat. “It is easy as long as you take good care of the plant. It takes good sunlight and soil to grow. One has to take care of the amount of sunlight the plant receives, along with the water. If you water way too much, the turmeric will get spoilt,” she said.

For her, its been a learning journey. “There are some times when the harvest is good. And some times when you make mistakes and it does not come out best. But, it’s really good knowing that the food you’re eating is grown by you,” said Patel.