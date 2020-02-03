e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Pune’s Shaheen Bagh, day 25: Head count down, but zeal and commitment holds steady

Pune’s Shaheen Bagh, day 25: Head count down, but zeal and commitment holds steady

cities Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:43 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) at Pune’s own “Shaheen Bagh” in Kondhwa, entered its 25th consecutive day on Monday.

On Monday, 250 Muslim women were present at the time HT visited the Kondhwa area cordoned off by the organisers of the protest The Kul Jamat Tanzeem, a group of religious organisations against the CAA and NRC.

The numbers, according to eyewitnesses have reduced.

Ayesha Khan, a post-graduate student from Poona College, who is a regular at the protest said, “Though it has been more than three weeks of protest there there is no sign of tiredness. The number of protesters has come down to at least 250, from 1,500 in the first week.”

Zahed Bhai, protest coordinator, said, “The community members have been donating money for food and other expenses so the Muslim community can continue to oppose CAA and NRC.”

Muneera Patel, a senior citizen, said, “All the members of my family participate in the protest against the discriminatory law. We will continue protesting till the Act is withdrawn.”

Prominent personalities like actor Swara Bhaskar, Dalit social worker Sushma Andhare, minister Jitendra Avhad and former high court judge BG Kolse Patil have visited the protesting people and expressed their support.

top news
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report
Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities