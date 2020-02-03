Pune’s Shaheen Bagh, day 25: Head count down, but zeal and commitment holds steady

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:43 IST

PUNE The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) at Pune’s own “Shaheen Bagh” in Kondhwa, entered its 25th consecutive day on Monday.

On Monday, 250 Muslim women were present at the time HT visited the Kondhwa area cordoned off by the organisers of the protest The Kul Jamat Tanzeem, a group of religious organisations against the CAA and NRC.

The numbers, according to eyewitnesses have reduced.

Ayesha Khan, a post-graduate student from Poona College, who is a regular at the protest said, “Though it has been more than three weeks of protest there there is no sign of tiredness. The number of protesters has come down to at least 250, from 1,500 in the first week.”

Zahed Bhai, protest coordinator, said, “The community members have been donating money for food and other expenses so the Muslim community can continue to oppose CAA and NRC.”

Muneera Patel, a senior citizen, said, “All the members of my family participate in the protest against the discriminatory law. We will continue protesting till the Act is withdrawn.”

Prominent personalities like actor Swara Bhaskar, Dalit social worker Sushma Andhare, minister Jitendra Avhad and former high court judge BG Kolse Patil have visited the protesting people and expressed their support.