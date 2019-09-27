Pune school hosts 6th edition of Nanhi Chhaan national school essay contest

cities

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:30 IST

The sixth edition of the Nanhi Chhaan national school essay contest 2019 was conducted at The Kalyani School, Hadapsar on Friday.

The competition saw 17 finalists from nine states battle for the top spot. Sahib Sharma from Learning Paths School, Mohali, walked away with the first prize and a trophy, while the second prize was bagged by Viraj Lohia from Welham Boys School, Dehradun. The chief guest for the event was Baba Kalyani, chairman, Kalyani Group.

The topic for this year’s contest was ’How to create greater harmony among different religions’. The contest saw participation of 50,000 students, representing 2,000 schools across India. Students of Class 11 and 12 were eligible to appear for the contest. In the last round, the participants were assessed based on a panel discussion on the same topic.

Addressing the students on this occasion Baba Kalyani said, “We believe in the holistic development of students. Associating with the Nanhi Chhaan National School Essay Contest 2019, was an ideal match for us. All finalists showcased exceptional oratory skills during the group discussion and displayed an immense understanding of and sensitivity to the topics. It gratifies me to witness the evolution of this competition, and I hope we continue on this path in the future together. This initiative is a perfect way to develop future leaders.”

This national-level school essay contest is an initiative of the Nanhi Chhaan Foundation to promote lateral thinking at the grass-roots level by creating awareness regarding social issues and concerns. The objective of the initiative is to develop and create well-informed leaders of tomorrow to build a socially conscious, inclusive and vibrant community.

Harpal Singh, chairman, Nanhi Chhaan Foundation, said, “Ever since we started the Nanhi Chhaan national essay contest in 2014, we have received an overwhelming response from schools and students across the country. Our aim is to sensitise young minds to be positive thinkers and seeking their views on such important issues helps mould the future generation that is both well informed and well engaged. Nanhi Chhaan seeks to achieve precisely that objective when conducting such contests among today’s youth.”

