Pune sees 3 cases on Tuesday; two possible community transmission

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 22:06 IST

Pune: Three days after a 41-year-old woman with no foreign travel history tested positive for Sars-Cov-2, caused by the Covid-19 (coronavirus), two more similar cases were reported in the city on Tuesday.

A man aged 46 admitted at Sahyadri Pune and another 52-year-old who is critical and admitted at another private hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The duo has no foreign travel history and tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 infection. Currently, there are 19 positive patients in Pune and 12 in Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.

“The city reported three cases on Tuesday. One is a male aged 46 and admitted at Sahyadri hospital while another aged 52 male is admitted at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and is on ventilator and stated to be critical,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief health officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

He said, “The 52-year-old Thane-based patient was admitted at the private hospital on Monday and on Tuesday his report turned to be positive. He is on ventilator now. He also has a medical history of diabetes and hypertension. There is no foreign travel history and so we are unaware of the source of transmission. We are tracing his contacts to get more information.”

The patient admitted at Sahyadri Hospital is yet another case where the source of transmission is not clear. The 46-year-old man worked at a toll booth on Ahmednagar road. Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director of Sahyadri hospitals, confirmed that a Covid-19 positive case is admitted at the hospital. Rao said, “The patient was initially admitted at a private hospital in Wagholi after he met with an accident. The doctors treating there observed that the patient complained about breathlessness and was not showing any improvement. The patient was brought to Sahyadri on Monday and, suspecting his condition, we sent his swab samples which turned out to be positive. We are treating the patient as per the guidelines of the central government and currently he is stable.”

The third patient is admitted at Naidu Hospital and he had returned from London, the official said.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad which has earlier showed an exponential rise in number of cases has not reported any case since the past three days.

Out of the 19 in Pune city, 16 are admitted at Naidu while three are admitted at private hospitals and the trio are possible cases of community transmission as they have not recorded any case of foreign travel or reportedly come in direct contact with any positive patient.