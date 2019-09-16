Pune spine surgeon, driver, killed in e-way accident

cities

Sep 16, 2019

PUNE: Dr Ketan Shripad Khurjekar, a prominent spine surgeon from Sancheti Multi-speciality Hospital, Pune, and his driver identified as Dnyaneshwar Bhosale (30), were killed on Sunday night after a private luxury bus rammed into their stationary car on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday night.

Dr Khurjekar was returning from a medical conference in Mumbai along with two resident doctors who did not suffer grievous injuries in the accident.

. The tyre of the Hyundai Accent car they were travelling in had suffered a puncture near Talegaon and the car had been brought to the side of the road for replacing the tyre when the accident happened.

“The driver pulled over to the side of the road and was fixing the tyre and the doctor was near him. The bus came and rammed into them. The bus driver left the bus and ran away. We are on a lookout for him,” said police sub inspector S Gavit of Shirgaon police outpost who is investigating the case.

The car belonged to a travel agency hired for the trip.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Dr Jayesh Pawar, 29, one of the two injured resident doctors.

A case of causing death due to negligence was registered against the bus driver at Talegaon Dabhade police station under Pune rural police.

While The two deceased were taken to Talegaon government hospital for post-mortem, the two resident doctors were taken to Sancheti hospital in Pune for treatment.

