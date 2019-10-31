Pune students light up social outreach to make Diwali all about giving 

cities

Pune – Diwali, for all the green firecrackers, sound pollution worries and general festive enthusiasm has become as much a chance to socially enable good causes to get better as it has become an oppourtunity for students to dive in and get their hands dirty, Diwali style.

Youth – Let’s Inspire

On October 28, this youth group comprises students from various colleges and they took the Diwali celebrations to the residents of Ishaprema Niketan, located in Nana peth, a home for the abandoned and destitute seniors as well as a daycare centre for working mothers from slum areas.

“Every year we try to celebrate important functions like Diwali and Ganpati along with those of society who are needful and underprivileged. It gives us great satisfaction to interact with them and share stories of our lives,” said Rohan Shetty, president of the group.

Sai Group

Another unique Diwali celebration was undertaken by this group of college students from the Satara road area. Tejas Karpe one of the group members said, “As the rains are still going on and there were flash floods last month, we students from different colleges in the city took our contributions and purchased household items like soaps, blankets, food grains and distributed it to the flood affected areas like Sahakarnagar and Dandekar bridge. Most of us spent our Diwali money for this social cause.”

Lead Foundation

Sagar Alkunte, a student of Garware college, who is president of Lead Foundation, said, “We have organised a Diwali programme this coming Sunday where we will be visiting an orphanage in Karve nagar. The main reason behind this, is that orphan children do not get the privileges and things which normal children get from their parents and families. We have purchased gifts, books and school stationery material which we will be distributing to them.

