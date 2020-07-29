e-paper
Pune students shine in SSC exams

Pune students shine in SSC exams

cities Updated: Jul 29, 2020 21:11 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: On Wednesday, the state education board declared the SSC (Class 10) results and some students from Pune scored 100 per cent marks. One of them is Malhar Kamalapur from Bal Shikshan Mandir English Medium school, Pune.

Talking about his achievement, Malhar said, “I am very fortunate to get 100 per cent marks in the SSC exams and the credit goes to my teachers, parents and friends who always encouraged me. I studied all the subjects throughout the year and did revision during the exams. I will opt for the Science stream and later decide on career opportunities.”

Like Malhar, Aneeha Dsouza from SPM English Medium School also scored 100 per cent marks in the SSC exams.

Shivani Sane, a student from Ahilyadevi High School who scored 99.80 per cent marks and is the school topper, said, “All my efforts and regular studies have borne fruits and I am very happy. During this year, I focused on all the subjects and did revision several times. Our teachers from the school helped me a allot to understand the subjects. I was a bit nervous initially while writing the papers. I am going to take the Science stream as Mathematics and Science are my favourite subjects.”

Most of the prominent schools from Pune have scored 100 per cent passing results. Jyoti Masand, principal of Jai Hind High School and Junior College, one of the schools that secured 100 pass percentage, said, “It’s a success we truly deserved, an achievement which students have earned. The record is a joint effort of teachers, parents and students.”

