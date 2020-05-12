Pune varsity opens ‘Guidance and counselling centres’ for students in 3 districts

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:17 IST

PUNE: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has launched ‘Guidance and counselling centres’ for its students in three districts, namely, Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

Four centres in Pune district, three in Ahmednagar district and two centres in Nashik district have started operations.

This initiative follows the recent announcement by state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant about final exams of third year students in July.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the state education department had appointed a committee to decide on examinations to be held in the state. This committee had also instructed all the universities to open such counselling and guidance centres to help the students.

In the order on May 11, SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar said the centres would be expected to help the students with regards to their forthcoming exams and to address their queries and issues.

Contact details of the Centres

Pune District

* H V Desai College Centre: 982314387 / 020 24450373

* Shrimati Kashibai Navale College of Pharmacy, Pune: 9890937888 / 020 26931322

* Arts, Science and Commerce College, Indapur: 7588942116 / 02111 223102

* JSPM’s Imperial College of Engineering, Wagholi: 7843092957 / 8999257224

Ahmednagar District

* New Arts, Commerce and Science College: 942139950 / 0241 2324024 / 2324715

* Dr Vikhe Patil College of Engineering, Viladghat: 9325692325

* Sangamner Mahangarpalika Arts, D J Malpani Commerce, B N Sarda Science College, Sangamner: 8888567032 / 02425 225893

Nashik District

* KTHM College, Nashik – 9420588610 / 0253 2232047

* K K Wagh College of Engineering, Nashik – 9822379056 / 8830428842