e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Punekars use rain-free day to hustle on Diwali shopping... and then vote

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:22 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Voter turnout picked up in the afternoon and evening after a slow start in the morning on Monday.

The city reported a turnout of 5.65 per cent till 10 am but, by 12 pm voter turnout picked up to hit 15.49 per cent. By 1 pm the turnout touched 28.08 per cent and reached 41.1 per cent by 4 pm.

While the city’s climate throughout the day was bright and sunny, however, enthusiasm among voters was missing.

Santosh Naike, a resident of Narayan peth, said, “Considering heavy rainfall prediction, we went to cast our vote early in the morning at the Narayan peth polling station but there were no queues.”

Considering the long weekend and Diwali season most of the people preferred to utilise the election holiday for Diwali shopping.

Areas like Laxmi road, Kumthekar road and Bajirao road experienced heavy traffic jams on Monday with shopping crowds flocking the areas.

Mrunal Ghode, a commuter, said,” Traffic situation was at its worst on Kumthekar road on Monday. Due to extended weekend many people were out shopping for Diwali.In front of Tulsibaug even the traffic cops were finding it difficult to handle the traffic situation.”

Vaibhav Motghare, a commuter, said, “As Diwali is around the corner the fare of private tour operators has increased and so most of my friends preferred to stay in city and utilised holiday for shopping. And hence most of the city roads were flooded with traffic.”

BOX

Luke warm response from residents of housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad area showed lukewarm response for voting on Monday. There was no enthusiasm reported among the urban pockets of the city since morning.

Santosh Maskar, chairman of Roseland Residency housing society located in Pimple Saudagar said, “There was no enthusiasm among residents of Pimple Saudagar housing societies. it may be because of extended weekend.”

Ashok Biswas, secretary, Kendriya Vihar housing society, Moshi, said, “It is the duty of every citizens to franchise their vote but, people preferred to stay indoor.”

Manoj Varma, resident of Wakad, said, “The response urban people are very low not even 50%, I observed.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 20:38 IST

top news
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities