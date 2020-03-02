Punjab cabinet okays lokayukta Bill to improve governance, will cover all levels up to CM

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 14:59 IST

CHANDIGARH: The cabinet on Monday approved the introduction of the Punjab Lokayukta Bill, 2020, which will cover all levels of public functionaries, up to the chief minister.

An official release here said that the cabinet decision repeals the existing Punjab Lokpal Act, 1996, and the new legislation will be applicable to the chief minister, ministers, non-officials/officials of all public offices, with the aim of enhancing governance and checking corruption.

The reform measure envisages an autonomous body to inquire into the grievances and allegations against public functionaries in the state, and to make provisions for appointing the lokayukta. The lokayukta shall have all powers of a civil court and will provide for prosecution in case of a false complaint.

Prosecution of the chief minister and MLAs can be sanctioned only with 2/3rd majority of the House under the new legislation.

Further, all sanctions by the assembly, whether or not permission to prosecute is granted, will be binding on the lokpal.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

All complaints will be scrutinised by a screening committee of the lokpal before the notice is issued, said an official spokesperson, giving details of the key provisions of the Bill. The screening committee will also take the government’s opinion in the matter.

The legislation bars a parallel probe into a complaint against any officer/public functionary if an inquiry is being conducted in the matter by the lokpal. Similarly, the lokpal will not have the authority to conduct a parallel inquiry if the matter is already under investigation by the government.

The lokayukta shall consist of a chairperson, who is or has been a judge of the high court or the Supreme Court. Such number of members, not exceeding four, shall be appointed by the government (provided that at least one of the members of the lokayukta shall be from among persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, or the Backward Classes, or minorities, or women), all of whom shall be qualified personnel with impeccable reputation.

The chairperson and members shall be appointed by the governor on the basis of a majority of the recommendation of a selection committee, consisting of the chief minister as chairperson, besides speaker of the legislative assembly, leader of the opposition in the Punjab assembly, chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court and eminent jurist nominated by the Punjab government as its members.