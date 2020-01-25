e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Punjab DSP who ‘opened fire’ at wife now faces suspension

Punjab DSP who ‘opened fire’ at wife now faces suspension

A departmental inquiry has also been recommended against Atul, who is posted with 13th Battalion of Punjab Armed Police in Chandigarh.

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 01:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times,Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab Police have recommended suspension of Atul Soni, a deputy superintendent of police who is accused of firing at his wife at their house in Sector 68, Mohali, on Sunday. A departmental inquiry has also been recommended against Soni, who is posted with 13th Battalion of Punjab Armed Police in Chandigarh.

“Taking a serious note of delinquent behaviour and conduct of DSP Atul Soni, Punjab Police have recommended his suspension to the state government. The police have also recommended initiating departmental proceedings against him,” the spokesperson of Punjab Police said.

Sources privy to the investigations said, “Soni’s suspension has been recommended for not reporting on duty and in the wake of the FIR against him after a report was sought from his commandant.”

“We had sent a report to the department regarding registration of the case. Soni has been absconding since the registration of the case and raids are on to arrest him,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

Soni was booked on Sunday on the complaint of his wife, Sunita Soni, a former national-level handball player, under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the Arms Act at the Phase 8 police station in Mohali.

MOVES HIGH COURT FOR ANTICIPATORY BAIL

Meanwhile, Soni moved an anticipatory bail plea in the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday, a day after he failed to get relief from a local court in Mohali. In his plea, the DSP also offered to join the investigations should his arrest is stayed.

The local court had dismissed the anticipatory bail plea due to the “nature of allegations, and not the truth/falsity of the same, which, in the instant case, are quite serious.”

ALLEGATIONS WERE RETRACTED

Before the hearing of Soni’s anticipatory bail on Thursday, Sunita’s lawyer had submitted that “a compromise has been effected between the parties”, following which Sunita, in an affidavit leaked on social media, had retracted the allegations.

top news
Virus footprint grows; 11 isolated across India
Virus footprint grows; 11 isolated across India
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities