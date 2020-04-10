Punjab extends curfew till May 1

cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 20:34 IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday extended the ongoing curfew in the state till May 1, 2020.

The decision in this regard was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh through videoconferencing. Notably, Punjab was the first state in the country to enforce curfew on March 23 as a precautionary measure to check Covid-19 pandemic.

According to an official spokesperson, the decision to extend the curfew was taken to check the community spread of the virus.

The CM cited the grim projections about the spread of the pandemic in the coming weeks and said the curfew restrictions were essential so that the medical infrastructure is not burdened beyond its capabilities. “There was general consensus in the medical community that the lockdown curbs would only delay the spread of the disease,” he said, hoping that some cure is available soon.

The cabinet also decided to set up a multi-disciplinary task force to formulate an exit strategy for gradual relaxation in curfew. The 15-member task force comprising representatives from trade, business, industry, agriculture, civil society and health care will submit its report in 10 days. The CM has been authorised to decide on the composition of the task force.

The cabinet also approved setting up a high-powered committee to suggest a road map for state’s economic revival in post-COVID era once the crisis softens and normal working is restored. Amarinder said he will request former Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Ahluwalia to head the committee.

The cabinet set up a task force under the principal secretary (PWD) to look into the quick upgrade of the state’s health infrastructure to combat the current crisis.