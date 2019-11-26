Punjab: Gangster Bhagwanpuria’s aide held with 2 pistols, stolen gold

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:16 IST

A close aide of Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was arrested with two pistols besides stolen gold jewellery, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Baljit Singh, alias Bully of Jandiala Guru town in Amritsar district. With his arrest, police have identified five more members of the gang. They are Avtar Singh, alias Dani, Navdeep Singh, alias Chintu, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Guddu, Vishal Singh and Robin of Jandiala Guru.

A case under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against Balraj at the Sadar police station.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police (SP-headquarters) Jagjit Singh Walia said, “A team of the Tarn Taran police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) was patrolling in the area in search of miscreants. Bully was nabbed from Shaikh Fatha village on a tip-off. At his instance, we recovered two pistols (one of .315 bore with 4 rounds and another of .32 bore with 9 rounds), 172gm gold ornaments worth around Rs 7 lakh and 339 gm silver,” he said.

He further said, “Avtar and Navdeep had given the looted gold and silver to Bully, who confessed that he is a close associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Raids are being conducted to nab other accused.”

The police said the recovered gold was looted by Avtar and Navdeep Singh and they had handed it over to Balraj.

The gang members are involved in looting and extortion police said.

Bhagwanpuria is currently lodged in the Patiala jail and is facing trial in nearly 30 criminal cases, including murder, extortion, attempt to murder, dacoities. This is the second time in two weeks when his name cropped up during police investigations in Tarn Taran. On November 16, the district police had claimed that he was involved in recent cases of heroin recoveries. Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya had said they noticed Bhagwanpuria’s an increased presence of network in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.