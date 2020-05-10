Punjab govt rolls back hike in minimum wages of labourers

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:39 IST

The Punjab government has withdrawn its May 1 order announcing hike in minimum wages of the labourers, citing economic crisis in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

An order in this regard was issued by Parveen Kumar Thind, labour commissioner, Punjab, on Saturday.

The order reads, “It has been observed that in view of the emergent economic situation arising out of Covid-19, it may not be appropriate at this stage to raise the minimum wages in the state. The letter issued on May 1 stands withdrawn with immediate effect and further decision is kept in the abeyance.”

Principal secretary, labour, VK Janjua, “We are witnessing an unprecedented situation due to Covid-19 outbreak. We had issued the May 1 order as a routine matter. We didn’t look at its implementation aspect. It’s difficult to implement it in this grim situation.”

On May 1, the state labour department had raised minimum wages of unskilled labour from Rs 338.05 to Rs 353.52 per day and those of semi-skilled labour from Rs 368.05 to Rs 383.52 per day. Similarly, minimum wages of skilled workers were hiked from Rs 402.55 to Rs 418.02 and those of high-skilled workers Rs 442.25 to Rs 457.72 per day.

This is for the first time that the state government is not giving the biannual hike in labour wages, an official said, seeking anonymity.

According to the experts, brick-makers and construction workers will be the worst-hit by this decision. It will also have impact on contractual, outsourced and regular employees of state government, who are working on probation period.

On the other hand, the move will benefit industrialists and other employers of labourers.

Vijay Walia, director, Centre for Social Change and Equity, alleged, “The labour department has taken this decision under the pressure of industrialists. It will hit the labour class hard in this time of inflation and Covid-19 crisis.”

Hari Singh, president, Laal Jhanda Nirman Mazdoor Union, said, “The government has betrayed the labourers, who were already reeling under the lockdown and were not able to earn their livelihood.”