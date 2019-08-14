Punjab govt to implement smart school policy soon: Singla

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:31 IST

The Punjab government is soon implementing a smart school policy, which will revamp almost all government schools of the state. This was disclosed by Punjab school education and public works minister Vijay Inder Singla, who was here on Wednesday to inaugurate a government smart primary school at a Machhiwara Sahib village and the Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Mundia Kalan village.

The minister also laid foundation stone of a ‘One Stop Centre’ at the civil hospital here to assist women victims of any violence. All types of assistance would be provided to aggrieved women. The centre would cost ₹45.5 lakh for which the tendering process had already been completed after the release of funds, he said.

Talking to reporters, Singla said a policy was being brought by the education department with the aim of developing all 19,000 schools in the state with the support of people.

Under this policy, proposed to be implemented in the next week, 50% of the financial support for schools will be funded by the government and 50% by the community.

The policy aimed at the overall development of students, he added.

SOLAR POWER TO GOVT SCHOOLS

Singla said the Punjab Government had also decided to equip all schools in the state with solar energy panels.

He said solar power panels would be installed in each school, which would not only fulfil the school's electricity needs, but also provide a source of income for the schools by returning the surplus power. Similarly, a biometric system and other facilities would also be implemented to ensure proper attendance in schools, he said.

‘ONLINE TRANSFER POLICY A SUCCESS’

He said the online transfer policy, introduced by the department, had been quite successful. Under this policy, more than 6,200 transfers had been made in two rounds so far, while the third round was in the pipeline.

He said to prevent the alleged financial loot of students and their parents by private schools, administrators of these schools had been instructed not to pressurise parents to buy school uniforms, books or stationery, etc from a particular shop. Departmental and legal action would be taken against the schools violating these guidelines, the minister.

₹28 CR FOR THREE ROADS IN MACHHIWARA

Singla said the repair work of three major roads in Machhiwara Sahib would be completed in the next four months as around ₹28 crore were being released by the state government.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 22:31 IST