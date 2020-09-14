e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab health department website catches virus in Covid time

Punjab health department website catches virus in Covid time

The website, pbhealth.gov.in, which provides updates on the coronavirus situation, contact details of nodal officers and control rooms, besides the Covid-19 protocol for NRIs, has been down since September 11

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 11:54 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
A screenshot of the Punjab health department’s website, pbhealth.gov.in, on Monday morning.
A screenshot of the Punjab health department’s website, pbhealth.gov.in, on Monday morning.(HT Photo)
         

The Punjab health department’s website, pbhealth.gov.in, has not been working since September 11.

The website, which provides updates on the Covid-19 situation, intimates the public about government instructions to hospitals besides contact details of nodal officers and control rooms, and uploads public notices and media bulletins, has not been repaired so far.

It also provides details about the Covid-19 protocol for non-resident Indians (NRIs) headed for Punjab.

Visitors to the website find the following message: “HTTP Error 404. The requested resource is not found.”

Expressing concern, a senior health department official from Jalandhar said: “The website should be in working mode as it provides important details and instructions for Covid-19 care. It is of public importance and technical issues should be addressed at the earliest.”

When contacted, state health secretary Hussan Lal said over phone: “Let me check with my team on what happened to the site.”

A medical job aspirant said that she had been trying to access the website since Saturday to check on new openings for medical officers but in vain.

The Punjab government website, punjab.gov.in, has a webpage of the Punjab health and family welfare department but it contains only contact details of ministers and senior officials of the department.

CRASH AMID RUMOURS, MISINFORMATION

The website crash comes at a time when the Punjab government is trying to counter rumours and misinformation about Covid-19 on social media. There have been rumours of organ smuggling of Covid-19 patients being spread on social media, resulting in people avoiding getting tested or hospitalised for Covid-19.

Last week, Punjab Police approached the Centre to block 45 social media links that have been found to be spreading fake news, misinformation and rumours related to Covid-19.

