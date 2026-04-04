Bathinda, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection at the cancer institute at Baba Farid university here, and asserted that the purpose of the visit is not fault-finding but hand-holding to develop this facility as a premier healthcare centre. Punjab: Mann makes surprise visit to Advanced Cancer Institute at BFUHS in Bathinda

He ordered a overhaul of infrastructure, technology, and manpower while asserting that there will be no compromise in treatment standards.

Setting a clear direction for transformation, Mann announced that the institute will be developed into a world-class healthcare centre, with the introduction of advanced facilities, including robotic surgery and immediate steps to strengthen staffing, aimed at significantly enhancing patient care across the Malwa region, according to an official statement.

During the visit, Mann reviewed the functioning of the institute and interacted with key stakeholders to assess ground realities and identify areas requiring immediate attention.

"The purpose of the visit is to support and strengthen the institution rather than to find faults, with the broader objective of transforming it into a premier healthcare centre for the entire state," he asserted.

The institute at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences will be equipped with world-class facilities. The hospital is already imparting quality healthcare services to patients in the core Malwa region, and our effort is to further strengthen it into a premier healthcare centre across Punjab, he said.

Highlighting the need for continuous upgradation, the chief minister stated, "The motive of the visit is not of fault-finding but of handholding to develop this institute as a premier healthcare centre across the state. During the visit, I interacted with all key stakeholders to apprise myself of the ground realities and the needs of this advanced institute."

Focusing on improving patient outcomes, Mann announced that several need-based facilities will be introduced in the institute.

"Concerted efforts will be made to further ensure the well-being of patients by introducing several need-based facilities. Robotic surgery will also be introduced in this apex hospital to benefit patients in a big way," he said.

Underscoring the urgency of modernising treatment methods, he added, "Necessary steps will be taken for introducing robotic surgery in this hospital at the earliest, and no stone will be left unturned for this."

Addressing staffing concerns, Mann noted that the hospital currently faces a shortage of personnel and assured prompt action.

"I have come to know that there is a shortage of staff in the hospital, so necessary steps will be taken for pumping in more manpower in the larger public interest," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.