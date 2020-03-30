Punjab mulling school fee waiver for lockdown period

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:00 IST

The Punjab government is considering fee waiver for students of all private schools for the lockdown period.

School education minister Vijay Inder Singla said he had a discussion with the school education secretary on fee waiver. “The matter is under active consideration of the state government. The duration and other modalities will be decided after due consultation with the chief minister,” he said. The Himachal Pradesh and Haryana governments had on Saturday directed all schools affiliated with any board not to charge free till normal classes resume.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had announced total lockdown in the state on March 22 and then imposed curfew across the state a day later. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a 21-day national lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic.