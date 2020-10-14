e-paper
Punjab-origin man pleads guilty to immigration advice offence

Punjab-origin man pleads guilty to immigration advice offence

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Southall-based Balvinder Singh Madan of Punjab origin has pleaded guilty of providing unregulated immigration advice, contrary to provisions of a law that regulates advisers, the Office of the Immigration Service Commissioner (OISC) said on Tuesday.

Madan, 40, has admitted to the offence at the Westminster Magistrates Court, where his conduct was ruled contrary to Section 91 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999. He is due to be sentenced on October 28.

He gave immigration advice and services even though he did not possess the relevant authorisation, training or qualifications between October 2017 and April 2018 at offices in north-west London, the OISC said.

Commissioner John Tuckett said: “This offence is serious. Immigrants often find themselves in a vulnerable position; Mr Madan demonstrated what can happen when unqualified individuals hold themselves out as immigration advisers.”

The OISC is an independent public body, established under the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999, to regulate the provision of immigration advice and services in the UK.

