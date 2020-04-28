Punjab Police constable’s first Covid-19 report since infection tests negative

cities

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 17:23 IST

Ten days after a 27-year-old Punjab Police constable contracted the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), his first test report since the infection has turned out negative.

However, in compliance with the medical protocol, his samples were taken again for testing on Tuesday. The cop will be declared cured if the result of the second test is negative, officials said.

Ferozepur sub-divisional magistrate Amit Gupta said, “The report of the second test is likely to be received by late night today.”

The constable, a resident of Wara Bhai Ka village here, had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 17, following which he was shifted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital.

Meanwhile, the reports of all of his 34 primary contacts, including his 58-year-old father, 52-year-old mother, 25-year-old wife and one-year-old son, came out negative a week ago.

The constable was the driver of Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kohli, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 13 and passed away a few days later.

The constable had returned to his native village on April 14. This is the first and only case to be reported in the border district till today.

After samples of the ACP’s three gunmen and driver were taken for testing, they were sent to their respective residences in Khanna, Moga, Ferozepur and Sangrur as their neighbours in Ludhiana objected to their presence.